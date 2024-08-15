India celebrates 78th Independence Day; PM Modi to hoist national flag at Red Fort

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, and preparations are all done at the Red Fort in the national capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

The Indian Olympic contingent has also left for Red Fort to attend Independence Day celebrations today.

On India’s performance in the Paris Olympics 2024, team India finished their Paris Olympics campaign with six medals, which included one silver and five bronze medals. The country sent a total of 117 contingents to compete in different events at the marquee event. India finished in 71st place on the Paris Olympics medal tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

Manu Bhaker opened India’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics. The Indian shooter bagged a bronze and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. The 22-year-old then etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics after she sealed a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale added to India’s medal tally after he won a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian men’s hockey team levelled their Tokyo Olympics success with a bronze in Paris 2024, while Neeraj Chopra became the most successful individual Olympian after he claimed a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event.

Later at the Summer Games, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat became the nation’s youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze in wrestling.

From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation’s capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.

On this big and significant day, one can see the national flag being sold in every shop and even on the roads. From things to clothes, carrying the three colours–saffron, white and green–is dominating the markets everywhere across the country.

Embracing the Tiranga is not just about honouring our past but also about committing to the values of justice, equality, and progress that it represents. It is a beacon of hope and a source of immense pride for every Indian, inspiring us to strive for a brighter and more inclusive future.

On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with national patriotic spirit.

In the 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on July 28, Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

Earlier, on August 14, in the lead-up to the 78th Independence Day, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla launched a Tiranga Bike Rally to mark the celebrations.

The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at instilling a sense of nationalism by encouraging citizens to display the National Flag at their homes.

A Tiranga rally was also held with a 750-metre-long tricolour on the world’s highest railway bridge on the Chenab River ahead of Independence Day and residents of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, witnessed a display of lights as the city’s street lamps were decorated with tricolour lights.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, BJP state-ruled Chief Ministers and a BJP leader participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.

“The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign initiated by PM Modi is not merely an expression of patriotism; it is a resolution to create a Viksit Bharat by 2047. As we enter the 78th year of independence on August 15, let’s ensure that every house, building, office, and vehicle proudly displays the tricolour,” Shah said.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign that is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it in celebration of India’s 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to evoke a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness of the Indian National Flag.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

With the aim of increasing Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal communities, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives.

Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will attend the event. The guests also include tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas members, and tribal entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of Farmers Producing Organisations.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi & Drone Didi initiatives and the Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of the Child Welfare Committee & District Child Protection Units will also witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent that took part in the recently concluded Paris Olympics has also been invited to participate in the celebrations. One guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of the Border Roads Organisation; students from the PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event.

Nearly 2,000 people from various states and union territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Three thousand (3,000) winners of different online competitions, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

A total of 2,000 boy and girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will participate in the celebrations. These cadets will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the ‘My Bharat’ logo with customised tricolour kits. A total of 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will also take part.