India celebrates 75th Independence Day with fervour

Celebrations and announcements marked the 75th Independence Day of the country on Sunday. On this occasion, leaders from different parts of the country acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the people who fought for India’s freedom from British rule.

Here are the key events and announcements that marked the day:

Punjab CM announces projects worth Rs 1,200 crore: To mark the 75th Independence Day of the country, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore for linking roads, along with a slew of welfare programmes for the Scheduled Castes.

The Chief Minister further announced that an Act would soon be notified which would mandate budgetary spending on the Dalit welfare equal to the percentage of SC population in the state, and the 85th Constitutional Amendment would be implemented in line with judgments of the Supreme Court.

Regularisation of all safai karamcharis working for the past 10 years and increase in the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi worker and helpers by Rs 600, Rs 500 and Rs 300, respectively, were among other key announcements made by the Chief Minister.

Referring to the welfare of landless farmers, the Chief Minister said the state government would make payment of Rs 520 crore to 2.85 lakh landless farmers under the debt relief scheme on August 20, the birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Chief Minister announced that a memorial of legendary martyr Madan Lal Dhingra would be established in Amritsar city as a mark of homage to him.

Meanwhile, as many as 45 people were conferred with state awards by the Chief Minister for their ‘valuable contributions’ and ‘dedicated services’ to the society.

Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls tricolour at secretariat: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the tricolour at the Secretariat here. In his speech, Kejriwal underlined the efforts of health workers in combating the ongoing pandemic. “Delhi government stands with all those families who lost their earners in this time of crisis. The government has made schemes for our frontline workers,” said Kejriwal.

He also announced to implementation of the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ at all government schools to instill patriotism in young minds. The curriculum will be implemented from September 27 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

He also asserted on providing governance at the doorsteps of Delhiites. He said Delhi has become the first state in the country to provide online facilities at such a large scale, thereby presenting a model of governance for all states in India.

Jharkhand celebrates 75th I-Day with enthusiasm: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolor at Morabadi ground of Ranchi, while Governor, Ramesh Bais unfurled the national flag at the second capital Dumka.

Kerala govt to protect constitutional values, promote equality: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech after hoisting the tricolor at the Central Stadium here said that the state government would protect constitutional values and equality for all would be the motto of the state government.

He said that secularism, socialist outlook, and unity in diversity are the strengths that the constitution bestowed upon the people of the nation.

The Chief Minister said the state government is functioning to protect the rights of the people provided by the Constitution of India and promoting the equality among people.

K’taka Chief Minister announces 11 special programmes to commemorate 75th Independence Day: Hoisting the national flag on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said that time-bound implementation of programmes and projects, and quick response to people’s problems are his priority.

Bommai announced 11 special programmes to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Indian Independence. The ‘Amrith’ programmes are focused on achieving holistic development of society in the state.

“There will be no compromise in the matters of border, language, land and water of the state. We are committed to have cordial relationship with neighbouring states, under the federal system based on the aspirations of the Constitution,” Chief Minister concluded on an aggressive note.

Sonia Gandhi hoists national flag at Congress headquarters: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi unfurled the national tricolour at the party headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day. The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by many senior leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu increases freedom fighter’s pension: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an increase in pension for freedom fighters and their family pension to mark the 75th Independence Day. Stalin said the freedom fighter’s pension will be increased to Rs 18,000/month from the current Rs 17,000/month.

Andhra CM hoists tricolor in Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at the programme held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a detailed account of the schemes launched and implemented during the last 26 months.

Odisha CM announces smart health card for 3.5 crore people: On the occasion of 75th Independence day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

He said the initiative will transform the health service delivery system and create history in the health sector of the country. The move will usher in a new era in the state’s health sector, he said. He also assured all support to make Indian hockey teams the best team in the world.

Himachal CM announces six per cent DA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced six per cent dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and pensioners from July 1.

An announcement was made at the state-level Independence Day function held at the historic Seri Manch.

Patriotic fervor prevailed across Telangana: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao hoisted the national flag at historic Golconda Fort at the main official ceremony. He also paid tributes at Martyrs’ Memorial at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad before reaching Golconda Fort. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan.