Saregamapa artists recreate ‘Vandemataram’ on the 75th Independence Day

The singers of Zee Bangla Saregamapa, who went on to form their own musical group ‘Esho Bondhu’, recreated the national song of India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

‘Vandemataram’ originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is recreated into a soulful version of ‘Vandemataram- Tumi Maa’ by the former participants of Zee Bangla Saregamapa, Gourab Sarkar, Kinjal Chattopadhyay, Aritra Dasgupta, Arkadeep Mishra, Raktim Chowdhury, Jyoti Sharma, Chandrika Bhattacharya, Sonali Banerjee, Rishita Saha, Somdutta Das, Samadipta Mukherjee, Tanmoy Biswas, Arfin Rana, Abhratanu Ghosh, and Gurujeet Singh.

The song is composed by Kinjal Chattopadhyay and Abhratanu

Ghosh and written by Gaurab Sarkar.

“On this 75th Independence day we wanted to create something new and came up with the idea of this song. Vandemataram is an ode to the motherland and we tried to keep the same essence in the recreated version ‘Tumi Maa.’ The song also has a rap dedicated to the motherland,” said Gaurab Sarkar.

The song features mothers from different backgrounds with heart warming visuals. The entire video was shot in Kolkata.

The song released on August 12, on the Youtube Channel of Asha Audio on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India.