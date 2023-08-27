India capable to travel to Moon, Mars, Venus: ISRO chief Somanath

India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus, said Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman S Somanath.

The ISRO chief further said that the ISRO is ready to fulfill the vision put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We’re ready to fulfil the vision that was given to us by PM Modi,” Somanath said while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

He met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the country’s third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi also announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the Moon. He also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

“This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also interacted with the women scientists of the ISRO, who were involved in the ‘Chandrayaan-3’ project, commending the key role that they played in the successful culmination of India’s maiden lunar landing mission.

India became the first country to successfully place a lander on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening.