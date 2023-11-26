India can never forget 26/11 terror attack: PM Modi

Paying homage to those who lost their lives in the most horrific Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that India can never forget this day, the 26th November of 2008, when the country came under the most horrendous and dastardly terror attack.

Today is the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“Terrorists had made Mumbai shudder… along with the entire country. But it is India’s fortitude that made us surmount the ordeal; we are now quelling terror with full ardor. I pay homage to all of them who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack. Today, the country is in remembrance of those brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the attack,” Modi said during the 107th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio.

In the broadcast, Modi greeted the people on the Constitution Day, saying on this day the Constituent Assembly had passed the Constitution, and it was unfortunate that the first amendment was made to curtail the right to expression and speech. “This day, the 26th of November, is extremely significant on one more account. It was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly had passed and adopted the Constitution of India,” the prime minister said.

“I remember… in the year 2015, when we were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, a thought had struck the mind to observe the 26th of November as Constitution Day. And since then, every year, we have been celebrating this day as Constitution Day. I extend my best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day. And together we shall certainly attain the resolve of a developed India, according priority to citizens’ duties,” he said.

The prime minister said the Constitution took two years 11 months and 18 days to come into being. He said the oldest member in the Constituent Assembly was Sachidananda Sinha.

“The draft of our Constitution came up after close study of the Constitution of over 60 countries; after long deliberations. After readying the Draft, before the final structure was shaped up, over 2000 Amendments were re-incorporated in it. Even after the Constitution came into force in 1950, till this day, a total of 106 Amendments have been carried out in the Constitution,” Modi said.

He said in consonance with the times, circumstances and requirements of the country, various Governments carried out Amendments at different times.

“But this too has been a misfortune that the Constitution’s first Amendment pertained to curtailing the Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression. Whereas, through the 44th Amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency had been duly rectified,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi further said it is again inspiring that out of the same members of the Constituent Assembly who were nominated, 15 were women.

He said one such member was Hansa Mehta, who raised her voice for the sake of rights and justice to women.

Modi said during that period, India was one of the countries whose Constitution enabled Voting Rights to women. In the process of nation building, collective development is possible only with support from everyone, he said.

“It’s a matter of inner satisfaction for me that in adherence to the farsightedness of the framers of the Constitution, the Parliament of India has now passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is an example of the Sankalp Shakti, the strength of the resolve of the Democracy. This will provide a fillip to the pace of accomplishing our resolve of a developed India,” the prime minister said.

During the address, the Prime Minister also said just as the very success of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ is becoming its inspiration; the success of ‘Vocal For Local’ is opening the doors to a ‘Developed India – Prosperous India’.

“This campaign of ‘Vocal For Local’ strengthens the economy of the entire country. The Vocal For Local campaign is a guarantee of employment. This is a guarantee of development; this is the guarantee of balanced development of the country. This provides equal opportunities to both urban and rural people. This also paves the way for Value Addition in local products, and if ever, there are ups and downs in the global economy, the mantra of Vocal For Local also protects our economy,” he said.

The prime minister said when the people at large take charge of nation building no power in the world can stop that country from moving forward.

“Today, it is clearly visible in India that many transformations are being led by the 140 crore people of the country. We have seen a direct example of this during this festive season,” he said.

“Last month in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ I had laid emphasis on ‘Vocal for Local’ i.e. buying local products. Within the last few days, business worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been done in the country on Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath. And during this period, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among the people in buying products Made in India,” the Prime Minister said.

“Now even our children, while buying something at the shop, have started checking whether Made in India is mentioned on them or not. Not only that, nowadays, people do not forget to check the Country of Origin while purchasing goods online,” he said.