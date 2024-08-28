India calls for dialogue & diplomacy to resolve West Asia crisis

India, on Wednesday, conveyed to Israel its serious concern over the conflict in West Asia and called for restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

The 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while the Israeli side was led by Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yaakov Blitshtein.

Reflecting on the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, the two sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. They also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Reiterating India’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, Mr Misri called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law.