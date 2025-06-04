India calls for decisive action against non-tariff barriers at WTO

India has called for a decisive action against non-tariff barriers and restoration of the paralysed dispute settlement mechanism pushing for comprehensive World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms during high-level ministerial discussions in Paris.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlined India’s reform agenda at a mini-ministerial gathering of 25 WTO member countries.

The minister emphasised the need to address trade distortions and strengthen multilateral governance ahead of next year’s crucial ministerial conference.

While speaking to reporters, Piyush Goyal articulated India’s three-pronged approach to WTO modernisation.

“India made a strong pitch for addressing non-tariff barriers that certain countries use to deprive others of market access, taking necessary action against non-market economies, and ensuring we have a strong dispute settlement mechanism,” he said.

Further, the minister expressed scepticism about Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) effectiveness saying while some members have promoted the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement as an alternative.

“Only one or two members spoke about that, but there doesn’t seem to be much consensus or traction to that idea. I haven’t heard of any cases resolved through MPIA,” he noted.

At the meeting, India firmly rejected attempts to expand the WTO’s mandate beyond traditional trade issues, particularly opposing the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal backed by 128 countries.

Piyush Goyal argued that such initiatives would fragment the multilateral system and create new divisions among members.

In a separate development, the World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged India to support the China-led proposal on the IFD as several developing countries are backing the initiative.

The Director General of the Geneva-based body said she discussed several issues like WTO reforms and agriculture with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.