INDIA bloc to meet on June 1 ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

A meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is scheduled to be held on June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to chair the meeting at his residence here. The meeting will be attended by top leaders of the INDIA bloc.

“INDIA bloc meeting will be held on 1st June at 3 pm at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital,” sources said here on Monday.

It is likely that during the meeting, the leaders of the opposition parties will deliberate on a wide range of issues, including to build strategy for the post-election results.

Notably, the date of the meeting coincides with the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is the last phase of the general election. The meeting will also be held a day before Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the alleged liquor scam, is scheduled to surrender and return to Tihar jail.

AAP is one the constituents of the INDIA bloc.

The principal opposition party Congress, as part of the INDIA alliance, has teamed up with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the ongoing Lok Sabha election to oust the ruling BJP.

Top Opposition leaders including Congress president Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that they would oust the ruling BJP in this general elections.

“In the last five phases, dictatorial forces suffered a major setback, voices of panic are at their peak,” Kharge said during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on 25th May, in an apparent attack on BJP.

Gandhi had claimed that in the first five phases of voting, people “rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and gave priority to grassroots issues related to their life”.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The seventh phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.