INDIA bloc student wing protests at Jantar Mantar

Student organizations affiliated with INDIA bloc parties staged a protest against the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, paper leaks, the UGC draft rules and growing privatization of education at Jantar Mantar here on Monday.

The protest was led by Congress-led student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)-led INDIA.

During the demonstration, the members of the several student organisations shouted slogans while holding aloft placards, against the ruling dispensation.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other MPs from the Opposition parties also participated in the protest.

Addressing the students, Gandhi warned against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) control over education and urged them to fight for academic freedom.

“The BJP-RSS want to control education to suppress independent thinking. Students must resist their agenda, unite and take this movement nationwide. This is a fight for India’s future,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, NSU national president Varun Choudhary said, “The BJP government is systematically destroying India’s education system through privatisation, exam scams, and anti-student policies like NEP 2020. Lakhs of students are suffering due to repeated paper leaks and irregularities in competitive exams, yet the government refuses to take accountability.”

He demanded a transparent and fair examination system that safeguards the future of the youth.

Attacking the BJP, Choudhary said, “Instead of addressing our legitimate concerns, the BJP government is using police force to silence students. But this movement will not stop here. NSUI, along with the students of India, will continue this fight till the government is held accountable and necessary reforms are implemented.”

He said the youth of this country will not tolerate an education system that serves the interests of a few while jeopardising the future of millions.”