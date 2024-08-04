INDIA bloc should prepare to sit in opposition in 2029 as well: Shah

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well, adding that the NDA will form the government again.

“Let the opposition do what they have to, but in the year 2029, the NDA will again come to power with Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Shah said while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh after inaugurating the 24×7 water supply project for Manimajra under the Smart City Mission.

“INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, and Modi ji will come. They (the Opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in three elections,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said the people who are repeatedly trying to spread a sense of instability by saying this government will not last, should be assured that this government will complete its full term of five years.

“These people who want to spread instability, repeatedly say that this government is not going to last. I have come to assure them that not only will the government complete its term but the next government will be of NDA and be ready to sit in the opposition and learn the way of working in the opposition properly,” Shah said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked with a great vision in every field.

“When 25 and 50 years of independence were completed, the programmes held felt like mere formalities. But on the completion of 75 years of independence, when Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated, Modi ji not only worked to awaken patriotism of people, but also worked to fill 130 crore people with positive energy,” he said.

“Today, the entire country and 130 crore people of the country are working together under the leadership of Modi ji to make India a developed nation by 2047 and to make India number one in the world in every field,” the Union Home Minister said.

Shah inaugurated a round-the-clock water supply project for Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, under the Smart City Mission in Manimajra to benefit over one lakh residents. He also launched newly developed national apps: e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon, marking a significant step in enhancing digital governance and justice accessibility.

“Water is very important, we cannot exist without it. When it is not clear, we get a lot of diseases. For this whole area, a 24×7 supply of filter-cleaned water will be provided through this for the people in the area. It will stand to the test of time,” he said.

Shah reached the Chandigarh airport and was received by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. The Union Home Minister headed directly to Manimajra to launch the project, which will benefit over one lakh residents in Manimajra and those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony and Shastri Nagar.

The project is aimed at avoiding the wastage of water by minimising its storage by the public through a 24×7 high-pressure supply.

Other features of the project include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption.

A total of 22-km of water supply pipeline has been laid for this project. Two underground water reservoirs, each having a capacity of two million gallons per day, have been set up.

Nearly 270-km of the city’s water supply network, which is not conducive for the supply of high-pressure water, will also be replaced later.

The project will be implemented phase-wise, for which the city has been divided into 55 district metering areas. The first district metering area will receive a round-the-clock water supply by 2024, with the entire city expected to be covered by 2028.