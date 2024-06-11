INDIA bloc mocks BJP over portfolios allotted to NDA constituents

Several key leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday slammed the BJP over allocation of portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, saying the constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only got “jhunjhuna”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi gave crucial ministries to those whose family members were in politics and held different positions.

“Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as ‘nepotism’ are distributing the will of the power of the government. This difference between words and actions is called Narendra Modi,” he said, in an apparent reference to the BJP accusing Gandhi family of “parivarvad (dynastic politics).”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Saifai said, “Only the date and year have changed, everything else looks old.”

Recalling the last two stints of the Modi-led government, he said, “Nothing has changed for the people in the last 10 years.”

Attacking Prime Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna said, “Because of Bihar, you (Narendra Modi) became Prime Minister. When the Ministry was given to the people from all over, the people of Bihar were given ‘jhunjhuna’ (rattle or toy).”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said the NDA constituent parties got “jhunjhuna” ministries in Modi cabinet.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he said, “that the ‘so-called’ NDA government led by the BJP has been announced. So-called because it is still being called the ‘Modi 3.O government’. What the parties of the INDIA Alliance feared is going to come true. In this government, the NDA constituents did not get any ministry from Home, Defence, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Railways, Roads, Agriculture, Education, Health, Telecommunications. They were given only a rattle ministry in their hands.”

“The BJP has clearly given the first indication that its tendency and working style of insulting its constituent parties and slowly ending their power has started after the division of ministries. We have seen this before as well,” he added.