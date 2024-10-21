INDIA bloc formed just to capture power and loot the public: Jharkhand BJP

Flaying the opposition, Jharkhand’s BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo Monday said discord in the INDIA alliance is bound to happen, as the alliance was formed to capture power and loot public’s money.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Shah Deo said, ”If an alliance is formed without any policy or principle, just to capture power, to loot the public’s money, then such situations (discord in INDIA alliance) happen again and again. Here (in INDIA alliance), there is no discussion on what they will do for the public, what will be the common minimum program, and how to bring good schemes, for the benefit of the person standing at the last rung of the society. ”

He said in the INDI alliance, the discussion is on who will capture how many seats and their deadlock is still going on regarding that. ”You can see the difference between NDA and INDIA. We not only stitched the alliance but also announced candidates for 77 seats till now. ”

He said candidates will be announced for four seats also today or tomorrow, adding that ”…and they (INDIA bloc) have not yet prepared the blueprint of the alliance.”

He told reporters that nepotism is when 14-15 members of the same family occupy various positions in the party or become MPs, MLAs, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers.

The JMM, like most parties in India, is controlled by one leader or family, and there is little room for the separate ambitions of individual leaders. He pointed out ”There is no account book, whatever the family says is right.”

In a post on X, Shah Deo wrote, ”NDA was the first to announce the alliance and now BJP has also announced the candidates. On the contrary, there is a tussle going on in the ruling alliance for seats. RJD has raised the voice of rebellion. For them, self-interest is important, not public interest. Anyway, what else can you expect from the ruling coalition whose common minimum program includes mining scam, stone scam, coal scam, transfer posting scam, sand scam and land scam?”

In a press conference held at his official residence in Ranchi on Saturday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the seat-sharing arrangement among the India Alliance, which includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress. According to the agreement, the JMM and Congress will contest 70 out of the 81 assembly seats, while the remaining 11 seats will be allocated to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other alliance partners.

Earlier, Shah Deo has expressed confidence in the party’s success in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, stating that the NDA is in its “strongest” position following the announcement of the seat-sharing agreement.

The BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with NDA allies – All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The BJP Saturday announced its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.