INDIA bloc fails to decide on seat sharing in Bihar, endorses Left’s Bharat Bandh

A meeting of INDIA bloc’s Coordination Committee, held in Patna on Thursday, concluded without making any concrete decision over seat sharing or nominating CM face of the alliance for the Bihar assembly elections due in October-November.

However, top leaders of the alliance partners said that the meeting was fruitful. They discussed all the issues including seat sharing, common minimum programme, joint election campaign as well as the need to establish coordination among the alliance partners on the ground level.

Besides, top leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), CPI, CPI (M) and the CPI (ML) Liberation, members of all five subcommittees were present at the meeting. They have been assigned responsibilities to look into manifesto, media, social media, campaign strategy and election related issues including legal issues.

Chairman of the Coordination Committee Tejashwi Yadav said: “It was a fruitful meeting. We had detailed discussions about every issue. Members of the subcommittees have been assigned responsibilities to work on manifesto, common minimum programme and other election related issues.”

He added: “People of Bihar desire change, they want to move ahead. We will fight unitedly for the people of Bihar and bring the change of their dream.”

The RJD leader said that the alliance partners have extended full support to the Bharat Bandh on 9 July called by the Left parties to highlight the law and order situation in Bihar and to highlight the problem of workers.

The issue of seat sharing was also discussed. Leaders of every party mentioned about their preferred seats. Since it was not possible to make immediate decisions, all alliance partners have agreed to submit the list of their preferred seats and the number of assembly constituencies to Chairman of the Coordination Committee Tejashwi Yadav.

Every party is expected to finalise the list of preferred seats and names of the candidates before the next meeting. Tejashwi Yadav will have separate meetings with top leaders of the alliance partners to avoid any dispute.