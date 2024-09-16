INDIA bloc could have won over 50 LS seats in UP : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that if the BJP had indulged in irregularities in the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc would have won more than 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

” At the behest of the BJP government, the administration committed dishonesty in many seats. If the administration had been impartial, the INDIA block would have won more seats than it has won,” he claimed.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yadav said: “I thank the PDA family for the victory of the Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance in UP. PDA is not just a slogan for us but has emerged as a sentiment. In this election also, we saw that in Rampur, Badaun as well as in our Lok Sabha constituency Kannauj, the BJP leaders went to the booths and harassed Samajwadi Party workers and voters but in vain.”

.

In an interview with a news channel on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said that the socialists got the blessings of the people of Ayodhya in this election too. The BJP government committed loot and corruption in Ayodhya. The BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya is its failure and the public supported the socialists there.

Advertisement

“Under the BJP government, massive corruption took place in a holy land like Ayodhya. The government did not give compensation to the farmers at market rates. Traders had shops for centuries, which were demolished. Why not compensate them as per the market value of their properties? Imagine, when so much corruption and looting took place in Ayodhya, what would be the situation in other districts? Cannot be imagined,” he said.

The SP President said: “The BJP government played with the Constitution and reservation. Earlier, this government did all the recruitments through lateral entry and reservation policy was not followed in it.”

Akhilesh Yadav said that the fight for reservation is a very long one and it was achieved only after a lot of struggle.