India becomes first country to commercial produce and spray Nano Urea through Drone

For the first time in the World, India on Friday conducted a practical field trial of Drone for Spraying of Nano Liquid Urea at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, claimed the Union Chemical and Fertilizers Ministers.

The field trial was conducted in the presence of Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya by IFFCI, which had developed the Nano Urea, the Ministry said. The Ministry claimed that India is the first country in the world that has started commercial production of Nano Urea and is using it on a large scale.

“Not only has Nano Urea been produced on a large scale, but we are happy that farmers are adopting it on a large scale since the very beginning,” the Minister said, who took a personal interest in witnessing the field trial.

“The large-scale production of Nano Urea started in June this year and till now we have produced more than 5 million bottles of Nano Urea. More than one lakh bottles of nano urea are being produced every day”, the Minister said.

Talking about the field trials of drone spraying held today, the Minister said, “Many questions and doubts remain in the minds of people regarding conventional spraying of fertilizers and pesticides. Concerns are also expressed about the potential harm to the health of the sprayers. Drone spraying will solve these questions and problems”.

“Drones would be able to spray more land in less time. This would save the time of the farmers. The cost of spraying would be less. Along with this, the safety of the sprinklers will also be ensured,” Mandaviya said.

He said liquid Nano Urea has emerged as a powerful alternative to conventional Urea. And for the government, it would also reduce the subsidy burden. A study conducted by IFFCO found that spraying nano urea through drones is more effective on crops and will also have a positive effect on productivity.