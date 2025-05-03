India bans imports & transit of goods from Pakistan, suspends inbound mail & parcels

In fresh steps against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has banned the import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan and suspended the exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from its intrasingent neighbour through air and surface routes.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The notification cited national security and public policy as reasons behind the decision.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” it said.

The Central Government has inserted a new Para 2.20A in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, to enforce the prohibition of import and transit of all goods from Pakistan.

In another notification, the Ministry of Communications said the Government of India has decided to suspend the exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes.

The steps taken today come days after 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Amid mounting tensions between the two countries, India squarely blamed Pakistan for the deadly terror attack.

After the attack, India announced several punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus water treaty. The Indian government has also vowed to punish the terrorists, their backers, and the planners of the attack.

Pakistan is also apprehensive of a strong Indian military action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on India’s response. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had Wednesday said Islamabad has “credible intelligence” that India is planning military action in the “next 24 to 36 hours”.