India at dawn of Orange Economy: PM Modi at WAVES Summit inauguration

“This is the time of dawn of Orange Economy in India, Content, Creativity and Culture – the three pillars of Orange Economy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the first edition of World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. The four-day summit got underway at the Jio World Centre, here today.

Starting his address in Marathi and later Gujarati, the prime minister extended his wishes on the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Advertisement

Talking about the Indian movies gaining popularity globally, Modi said that the Indian cinema has reached audiences in over 100 countries. “India’s OTT industry has witnessed tenfold growth in recent years. While the screen sizes may be shrinking, the scope of content is infinite, with micro screens delivering mega messages. Just like Indian cuisine becoming a global favorite, I am sure that Indian music too will very soon gain similar worldwide recognition,” said the PM.

Advertisement

Stating that “WAVES is not merely an acronym, but a wave representing culture, creativity, and universal connectivity”, Modi said the summit showcases the expansive world of films, music, gaming, animation, and storytelling, offering a global platform for artists and creators to connect and collaborate.

Going down the memory lane, Modi spoke about India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra. Directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, the film was released on May 3, 1913. Aligning the history with the present-day stature of the Indian cinema, the Prime Minister said that the impact of Indian cinema over the past century has successfully taken the country’s cultural essence to every corner of the world.

Emphasising the importance of India’s creative capability and global collaboration, the prime minister remarked that over the years, he has engaged with professionals from gaming, music, filmmaking, and acting, discussing ideas and insights that deepened his understanding of the creative industries.

The summit also features a WAVES Bazaar, which helps new creators and connects them with emerging markets. Praising the same, Modi said that such initiatives strengthen the creative economy and provide fresh opportunities for artists.

Drawing a parallel between a mother’s lullaby, creativity and human connection, the prime minister said just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, creative professionals shape the dreams of an era.

Stating that the country is on its way to become the world’s third-largest economy, Modi said the journey towards becoming a developed nation has only begun. “India is not only home to a billion-plus population but also a billion-plus stories,” he said.

“India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music. The promising growth opportunities in the live concert industry and the vast potential in the global animation market, which currently stands at over $430 billion and is projected to double in the next decade,” he went on to add.

Later, the prime minister visited the Creatosphere and interacted with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations.