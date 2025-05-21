India assumes Chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organisation for 2025–26

India has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term during the 67th Session of the APO Governing Body Meeting (GBM).

The meeting is being held from 20–22 May 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian delegation is led by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and APO Director for India.

As Chair, India reaffirmed its commitment to the APO Vision 2030 and to advancing the Green Productivity 2.0 framework.

It emphasised the need for regional collaboration in promoting digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and pledged support for inclusive, responsive, and results-oriented APO initiatives.

Notably, India plays a significant role in APO capacity-building activities through the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT, with over 100 professionals participating annually.

India has also implemented several demonstration projects nationwide, focusing on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs.

The APO, established in 1961 and headquartered in Tokyo, is an intergovernmental organisation aimed at enhancing productivity in the Asia-Pacific region.

It consists of 21 member economies, with India being a founding member and a key contributor to its strategic direction and initiatives.