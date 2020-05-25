As domestic flight operations in India start on Monday, the total number of Coronavirus infections in the country rose to 1,38,845. Of these 77,103 are active, while 57,720 patients have been discharged. The death toll stands at 4021.

For the fourth consecutive day, India reported the highest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. As many as 154 new deaths were reported during the same period.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran becoming the 10th country with the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

With 50,231 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,635 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 14,600 patients have recovered.

The death toll was 111 in Tamil Nadu and 858 in Gujarat. Delhi has reported 13,418 cases and 261 casualties.

States/UTs with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Madhya Pradesh (6,665) and Uttar Pradesh (6,268). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,667), Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,854), Bihar (2,587), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Karnataka (2,089), Odisha (1,336) and Haryana (1,184). States and UTs with significant number of cases are Kerala (847), Jharkhand (370), Chandigarh (238), Assam (378), Tripura (191), Chhattisgarh (252) and Uttarakhand (317).

Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli did not report any fresh incident in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data. Goa has reported 66 cases so far. A spurt has been observed in Pudducherry which now has 41 cases. There are now 52 cases in Ladakh.

With the number of cases passing 1.38 lakh, the government announced an SOP(Standard Operating Procedure) that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check-in. All the passengers have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and state to ensure thermal screening. Passengers have also been asked to reach the airport two hours before departure and maintain social distancing.

Globally, over 5.5 million people have been infected with the novel Coronavirus, with death toll at 3.4 lakh.

Currently, the US has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,643,098 and 97,711, respectively.

In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 363,211.