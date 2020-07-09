While addressing the India Global Week 2020, Prime Minister on Thursday praised the pharma industry by saying that the pandemic has once again shown that India’s pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world.

“It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries,” he said.

“Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. On one hand India is fighting strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people’s health, we are equally focussed on health of economy,” he added.

In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role, he said.

Praising the technology industry and professionals, PM Modi said, “World over, you have seen the contribution of India’s talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry & tech professionals. They have been showing the way for decades.”

“India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute,” he added.

“India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India,” PM said.

Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today, he added.

“Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world’s children. Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of Covid-19 vaccine,” PM said.

“I’m certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered,” he said.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat merges domestic production and consumption with global supply chains. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world, it is about being self-sustaining and self-generating,” PM Modi said in his address.

“You must’ve witnessed how Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting. The pandemic has also seen the increasing appeal of Yoga, ayurveda and traditional medicines world over,” he addressed.

“This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming. This is an India that offers new economic opportunities. This is an India that is adopting a home-centric and inclusive approach to development. India awaits you all,” PM said.