INDIA alliance leaderless, none of its leaders have the calibre to become PM: Amit Shah

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the INDIA bloc is leaderless and that none of its leaders have the calibre to become the prime minister.

Addressing an election rally in Ghatal, West Bengal, Shah said, “INDI Alliance is leaderless. None of its leaders have the calibre to become Prime Minister. Nor do they have any agenda for India.”

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the home minister accused her of promoting the culture of “cut money” and “Syndicate Raj” in the state.

“Mamata didi promoted the culture of ‘cut money’, ‘syndicate raj’, infiltrators and bomb threats in Bengal. Give BJP a chance, and all these evils will be put to an end. Bengal will become Sonar Bangla again. Use ballot to fight bomb threats, and democracy to fight misrule…,” he said.

Attacking the Bengal CM over her opposition to the Citizen’s Amendment Act (CAA), Shah asserted Mamata Banerjee is doing so because of the “infiltrators”.

“Narendra Modi ji brought CAA to give citizenship to refugees coming from Bangladesh. But Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA because of the infiltrators,” he said, adding “Mamata Didi, do whatever you want to do, but BJP will give citizenship to the refugees.”

Shah urged people of West Bengal to vote for the BJP and vowed that “TMC goons” will be punished for their atrocities against the people.

“For this election, you have 2 options to choose from – On one side, you have the BJP under the remarkable leadership of Narendra Modi ji, who has been selflessly serving, while on the other, you have the INDI Alliance, the leaders of which have a long list of scams to their credit,” he added.