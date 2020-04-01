Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said India is ahead in the fight against coronavirus and he expressed confidence that everyone will come together and win against the contagion.

The Health Minister said that India is leading the Covid-19 fight.

“We have put 5 lakh people on community surveillance and so far we have screened 15 lakh people and tested some 42000 people in 125 government labs but only those who were exhibiting symptoms,” he said.

On testing for nCovid virus, he said, every country has its own strategy to fight the contagion.

Allaying all fears, he said the country’s testing capacity is robust. There is no shortage of testing kits in India, he added.

He also added that personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks, etc., are available in adequate quantities.

The Union Minister assured the public that if in future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds are needed, then the government is prepared for it.

“We responded within 10 days of China outbreak and acted even before the first case was reported. It is not the first time we are acting to stop spread of a virus. We did not allow Ebola to cause any damage, controlled Nipah too,” he said.