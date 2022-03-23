India achieves $400 billion exports target; PM hails feat

As India achieved the ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports nine days ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the country’s farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers and exporters for their contribution in achieving the feat.

In a tweet, the PM said; “India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.”

“Local Goes Global,” he said, describing the development as a key milestone in India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” journey.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had in February informed the Lok Sabha that for the 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India posted over $30 billion of exports.

“It is a record, we have already crossed $334 billion of exports which is more than the highest ever that India has done in a full 12 months period. We are well on track to achieve $400 billion of exports,” he had said.