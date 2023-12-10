India a role model for world in advancing human rights: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday asserted that India has become a “role model” for the world in the advancement of human rights.

Highlighting the affirmative changes taking place in the country, he said: “No part of the globe is so blossoming, prospering with human rights as our country is doing.”

Delivering the keynote address at the Human Rights Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam here, the Vice-President underlined, “Our Amrit-Kaal has become our Gaurav-Kaal primarily due to the blossoming of human rights and values.”

He further observed that “our civilizational ethos and constitutional commitment reflect our deep dedication to respecting, safeguarding, and nurturing human rights which is in our DNA”. Dhankhar emphasised, “Bharat serves as an example to the world in nurturing, promoting, and flourishing human rights.”

Terming the nurturing of human rights as a ‘cornerstone to democracy’, the Vice-President stressed that “equality before law is an inalienable facet of promoting human rights”. He also appreciated the convergence of all the three organs of the state, namely the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary, for the fostering of human rights as the “respect for human rights is embedded in our civilisational ethos and constitution”.

Talking about the recent upsurge in the politics of freebies, Dhankhar cautioned that this will lead to distortion of expenditure priority and shall undermine the basic framework of macro-economic stability as “empowerment of pocket through fiscal grants only increases dependence.” He called for the empowerment of human minds and human resources, and not pockets.

Highlighting that India has been treated unfairly by some global entities, the Vice-President asked them to delve deep into the nation’s performance on human rights and not merely scratch the surface. He wanted such entities to take note of “India’s governance model that is free from corruption, favouritism, and nepotism. It’s dictated by transparency, accountability and merit”.