Income Tax Department inaugurates first-ever taxpayer hub in Chandigarh to promote awareness and voluntary compliance

The Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, inaugurated the taxpayer hub on Wednesday at the Convention Hall, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43.

According to an official statement, the taxpayer hub will remain open to the general public from 2nd to 4th July 2025 at the same venue, offering a vibrant and interactive platform for tax-related education, services, and public engagement.

Advertisement

The event was graced by Chief Guest Manpreet Singh, renowned national hockey player and four-time Olympian, along with Jyoti Kumari, Principal Director General of Income Tax (Admin and TPS), New Delhi, and Amrapalli Das, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The double Olympic medalist Manpreet Singh, in his address, described the event as a vital platform for citizen engagement and awareness. He emphasized how taxpayers’ contributions support essential public services such as sports, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He specifically acknowledged that improved sports facilities including better equipment, training, and infrastructure are a direct result of taxpayer support, enabling athletes to excel at national and international levels. He urged citizens to pay their taxes honestly and expressed hope that the Taxpayer Hub would effectively educate and raise awareness.

Amrapalli Das, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, stated that the initiative is more than an event. It is a platform for information, interaction, innovation, and inclusion. Aimed at educating and empowering taxpayers, the Taxpayer Hub promotes voluntary compliance and reflects the Department’s taxpayer-friendly approach.

Over three days, it will feature interactive kiosks, seminars, grievance redressal camps, stakeholder engagement, school outreach programs, and the active participation of officers acting as facilitators, not enforcers. The inauguration ceremony included the release of brochures highlighting taxpayer services and awareness initiatives.