Inclement weather conditions delay HP CM’s return to Shimla

Weather played spoilsport for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s return to Shimla, after treatment from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Friday.

According to the CM office, the CM was scheduled to be back in Shimla on Friday. However, the inclement weather conditions withheld him from taking flight to Shimla from Safdarjung airport, after which his return had to be cancelled.

He is likely to reach Shimla on Saturday, once the weather conditions improve.

Chief Minister Sukhu was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi on 27 October from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla after he complained of abdominal pain and was diagnosed to be suffering from stomach infection.

The doctors at IGMC had advised to shift him to New Delhi, for further tests in the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS.

The CM had shown improvement in health after treatment and has been discharged from the AIIMS.