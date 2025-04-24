In touch with other CMs over safety of Kashmiri students, says Omar Abdullah

Amid reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted and harassed in various other states following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday appealed to the people of the country not to consider Kashmiris as their enemy.

Omar, who was replying to questions from reporters, said, “The Pahalgam terror attack is not our fault. All of this is done by Pakistan. Kashmiris have also tolerated this for 35 years”.

“There are reports that our children are being targeted in other states. This should be stopped. The people of J&K are not the enemies of peace. They want peace. This did not happen at our will”, Omar added.

He said, “Our condolences are with the bereaved families, whether they are the 25 guests or our local brave youth who sacrificed his life while trying to save the tourists”.

Omar said that he is in touch with his counterparts in other states where there have been reports of Kashmiri students allegedly being harassed and threatened in the wake of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care”, Omar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the J&K’s Resident Commission in New Delhi has established a 24/7 helpline for the students of the UT studying across the country.

“The students hailing from J&K, studying in different states, may contact the following Telephone numbers of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi, in case of any help or assistance”, the Resident Commission announced.

These 24/7 contact numbers are: Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090, Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri 9682389265, Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road 9419158581, Resident Commission J&K Govt, New Delhi 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021, and 01126112022.