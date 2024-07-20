In the name of certain community politics is going on in UP and Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that in the name of certain community, politics is going on in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

“After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is not able to digest its moral defeat. So it has returned to the path of communal politics. If an order has come that directs shopkeepers to display their names on their food stalls in Uttar Pradesh during the Kanwar yatra, in Assam politics is going on about the population of a certain community,” Gogoi said.

He lambasted Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh for their recent order that mandates shopkeepers to display their name in front of the stall saying that the move is to incite communal tension as the BJP is not able to take into their stride the defeat they suffered in Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Advertisement

The deputy leader of Congress in Parliament said the BJP has again returned to communal politics not able to digest the moral defeat.

The Congress MP also slammed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government which decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

Gogoi said that it is clear from the Lok Sabha results that people have rejected the BJP’s narrative of “communal politics.”

Gogoi pointed out that our names help people identify us on the basis of our caste, religion or tribe, which may create divisions in society.

“In India, our names signify our caste, our religion, and our tribe. Does the BJP want to create a society where people will decide whether to go to a shop or not, based on caste, religion or caste? Can that society remain united, peaceful, our believe in brotherhood. Is it according to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution stated” he questioned.