In talks with Jaishankar, Japan foreign minister backs fair probe to punish Pahalgam guilty

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had a telephone talk with his Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi with the latter advocating “that fair investigation and punishment of offenders of this (Pahalgam) terrorist attack are important.

A statement issued by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “At the outset, Minister Iwaya extended his sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Kashmir and expressed his deepest sympathy to those who were injured in the attack.”

Asserting that fair investigation and punishment of offenders of this terrorist attack are important, Mr Iwaya affirmed that “terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism”.

Minister Iwaya further maintained that “Japan is deeply concerned that the recent series of events could lead to further reprisals and escalate into a full-scale military conflict”. He urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue for the peace and stability in South Asia.

The Japanese minister’s concerns assume significance as more and more world leaders are urging both India and Pakistan to exercise calm and maximum restraint in the wake of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK.