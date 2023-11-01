In set back to BJP, former Telangana MP joins Congress days ahead of polls

In a major jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Telangana, it’s former MP Dr G Vivek Venkatawamy Wednesday joined the Congress. Venkatawamy tendered his resignation to Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy.

In the two line resignation letter dated November 1, 2023, the former BJP MP wrote, “With a heavy heart, I tender my resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thank you for your support during my tenure.”

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Venkatawamy launched a pointed attack on the ruling BRS, accusing the party of working for their own family and called for unity to unseat KCR.

“BRS party has been working for their own family and not for the people. So there is a need for everyone to work unitedly and unseat CM KCR. (Election) ticket is not important. I will work as per the decision of the party,” he said.

Venkatawamy was a Congress MP but joined the BRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti at that time) to put pressure on the Congress during the Telangana statehood movement. After the bill was passed, he again returned to the Congress only to join the KCR-led party before the 2019 general elections.

However, he was not given ticket by the KCR-led party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections following which he joined the BJP.

Venkatawamy is likely to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later today. He reportedly joined the Congress on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy’s request.

The latest development is likely to give a further boost to the Congress party which is hoping to unseat KCR and form the government in the state it created in 2014.