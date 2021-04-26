Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide to discuss the COVID-19 sitaution in the country.

Both the leaders exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic and highlighted the importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome these challenges.

The two leaders focused on challenges, such as by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development.

They also highlighted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of their cooperation and welcomed the steady progress in its execution.

India recorded 3,52,991 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,73,13,163, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 24,28,616.

With 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,95,123, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 2,19,272 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,43,04,382.