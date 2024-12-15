In Mumbai, Yogi accuses Oppn of hypocrisy for moves against VP, Judges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the Congress-led Opposition of hypocrisy for filing a motion against the vice president, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and an Allahabad High Court Judge. He said the Opposition is trying to silence those who speak the truth by threatening impeachment yet claiming to uphold the Constitution.

Referring to a statement by an Allahabad High Court judge advocating a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), CM Yogi highlighted how most countries respect the sentiments of the majority. However, in India, discussing the interests of the majority or speaking the truth is treated as a crime, he lamented. He pointed out that the Opposition filed an impeachment notice against the judge for simply expressing this view.

“They call themselves democratic, carry the constitution with them yet strangle the Constitution, they have no shame.” He censured the Opposition for allegedly trying to intimidate those speaking the truth, including justices who highlight societal realities through cultural and social organisations. “Such truth-suppressing people must be exposed before society,” he emphasised.

CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a function in Mumbai on Saturday late evening. He stressed the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, stating that the country must move beyond the division between majority and minority communities. Yogi remarked that in most nations, societal systems align with the sentiments of the majority population. Similarly, in India, the majority is advocating the removal of such distinctions, but some groups are opposing this idea by using coercion and silencing voices of truth.

He criticised these groups for undermining the Constitution and attempting to dictate the country’s system by force. He added that the nation is observing these actions, and there is a need to expose such behavior. He accused them of trying to suppress the truth through intimidation.

Targeting Congress, the CM accused some of its leaders of denying India’s identity and attempting to undermine the country’s rich culture, traditions, language, and the role of women in society. Such individuals, he said are constantly working to diminish India’s pride and heritage.

Referring to ancient epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, CM Yogi said Maharishi Ved Vyas, the revered author of the Mahabharata, was not affiliated with the RSS or the BJP. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he sarcastically added that “highly intellectual” figures like him might even claim that Ved Vyas attended RSS meetings. He said, “As long as such people remain active, these attempts to discredit India’s legacy will continue.”

He lauded the vice president for upholding constitutional dignity while effectively managing the upper house, stating that his rise through merit and capability has upset the opposition. “They cannot accept how a farmer’s son has achieved such a position, as it once belonged to a particular family,” Yogi said.

Inviting everyone to Mahakumbh 2025, the UP chief minister said, “The event will showcase a unique blend of faith and modernity. With 40 crore devotees expected to attend, the Mahakumbh will also serve as a platform to share Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable growth story.”