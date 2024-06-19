In jolt to Congress, former Haryana CM’s daughter Kiran Choudhry joins BJP

A day after quitting the Congress, former Haryana Chief Minister Banshi Lal’s daughter Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

She took the primary membership of the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal (Khattar), and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Along with Kiran, her daughter Shruti Choudhry, a former parliamentarian from Haryana, also joined the saffron party.

After joining the party, Kiran praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

“Today I took this decision because of the Prime Minister, who has pledged a developed India by 2047. I have full faith that India will shine in the world. The work of public welfare done by the Prime Minister has led to the formation of a BJP government in Delhi (Centre) for the third time. I have worked a lot with Khattar ji. There used to be a lot of bitterness between us. But the way he worked has been my source of inspiration,” she said.

Welcoming the mother-daughter duo into the saffron party, Mr Manohar Lal said that it was a historic day as two prominent personalities joined the BJP.

“Today is a very historic day…Today, two prominent personalities are in the party who have worked in the Congress for many years…I have known Kiran ji since the time we worked with Bansi Lal ji…Kiran ji and I used to sit face to face in the assembly, but after some time we used to know what we wanted to say,” the former Haryana CM said.

Haryana CM Saini said that they will work to strengthen the state.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the BJP has maintained good relations with the Bansi Lal’s family.

“Congress’ biggest family- Chaudhary Bansi Lal ji, who worked to strengthen the party. BJP had good relations with the family…Today, Kiran Choudhry ji has joined the BJP from the same family. Shruti Choudhry ji is also from Bansilal ji’s family, she is also welcome in the BJP…This is a very big family, a very big vote bank. Though only two people have been given membership, but, it is a very big group of supporters…,” Chugh said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiran Choudhry announced her decision to quit the Congress due to differences with the state leadership.

In a letter addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Choudhary alleged that the Congress party in Haryana was being run as a ”personal fiefdom”.

“It is most unfortunate that the Congress party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for,” she wrote in her letter to Kharge.

According to reports, Choudhry was reportedly upset after her daughter was denied a ticket from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in the recently

held Lok Sabha elections.