In big jolt to Siddaramaiah, Karnataka HC rejects his petition against prosecution in MUDA scam

In a massive setback to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

Earlier last month, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot gave his nod to prosecute Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

Terming the Governor’s decision “anti-Constitution” and “against the law”, Siddaramaiah had challenged it in the high court.

Following the High Court’s order, Advocate Ranganath Reddy, representing TJ Abraham — the complainant in the alleged MUDA scam — said the sanction granted by the Governor has been upheld by the High Court.

“The writ petition challenging the order of approval passed by Karnataka Governor has been dismissed and the summary of the judgment would be that the facts envisaged in the complaint would undoubtedly warrant investigation,” Reddy stated.

He added: “The act of the complainant seeking approval from the Governor is lawful…The sanction granted is upheld by the High Court…They sought for extension of stay pending appeal period, they sought the extension of stay period for about 2 weeks which the Court denied, stating that the interim order which existed in the favour of the petitioner would also be dissolved.”

The rejection of Siddaramaiah’s petition means he would be prosecuted in the land scam case and an investigation authority would probe his role in the alleged scam.

“As of now, the Lokayukta would be brought into the picture before a special court and thereafter we would think of whether to get it referred to CBI or any other investigation authority…,” the lawyer added.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah pertain to the allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, including one to his wife, as well as the alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. This has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties in the state.

The Chief Minister has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that “everything was done according to law” concerning the land allotment in Mysuru.