In a first, ZSI begins tagging of endangered horseshoe crabs in Odisha

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in collaboration with the Odisha Forest Department on Monday undertook the tagging of horseshoe crab, an endangered marine species found along Odisha and West Bengal coast, to explore the population dynamics, migration and identification of potential breeding sites of these aquatic animals.

The trial of this nature on horseshoe crabs was undertaken for the first time in India with a total of 12 crabs tagged at Khandia muhan estuary of Balasore coast under supervision of ZSI scientists and senior officials of the State forest department.

The tagging will help understand the population, resource partitioning and habitat utilization for the conservation and management of horseshoe crabs in Odisha coast, said Dr. Basudev Tripathy, ZSI scientist.

“Semi- metallic tags on the carapace of 12 horseshoe crabs were fitted for research purposes. All the tags are marked with a serial number. Tags will help us to track the migratory routes of the marine species. Tagging data will also provide the interconnections of horseshoe crab population in Odisha and Bengal coast”, said B.C. Chaudhury, scientific advisor of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) .

India is home to two species of horseshoe crabs, Tachypleus gigas and Carcinoscorpius rotundicauda and both the species are found sympatrically along the North-Eastern coast of India, especially along Odisha and West Bengal coast, saud Dr.Basudev Tripathy, Scientist.

ZSI is planning to propose to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India to carry out advanced research through modern techniques using satellite telemetry and prospective use of this living fossil.

This tagging of Horseshoe crabs is a positive step crucial for preserving the coastal ecosystem’s health and ensuring the survival of these ancient creatures, whose decline could have widespread ecological impacts, said Sadhwi Sindura, Programme Coordinator & State Lead- Odisha WWF India.