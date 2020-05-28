In a major step towards the development for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, the ‘langra’ and ‘dashehari’ varieties of mango has been exported to Dubai on Thursday.

This is the first time that these ‘world-famous’ varieties of mangoes were exported to the Arab country.

These mangoes were prepared in a farm at Varanasi’s Rajatalab with the help of seeds which were prepared in Jaya Seeds Producer Company at Jayanagar – a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first batch of these mangoes was departed from Rajatalab’s Bhikaripur farm to Dubai. The batch was flagged off by the Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Aggarwal.

He said that the demands for the langra and dashehari mangoes were on peak.

He also told that for Dubai, vegetables from Varanasi and green chillies from Ghazipur were exported. He said since then, the demand for the mangoes were coming from the Arab country.

“It is a matter of pride and honour for Varanasi that the batch of 3 tonnes of mango has been dispatched for Dubai,” he said.

He further told that soon these varieties of mangoes will be sent to London as well.

He also congratulated Shardul Vikram Choudhary, the owner of the mango farm for preparing the special brand of these mangoes.

He told that the batch of mangoes will go to Lucknow and from there it will be dispatched to Dubai after packaging.

He said that Varanasi soon will become a mango hub and the preparations are underway to dispatch the second batch of 10 ton of mangoes.

As per the government’s plan, in order to double the economy of the farmers, vegetables and mangoes from Varanasi to foreign countries will prove to be a milestone.