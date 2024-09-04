In a first, dragon fruit grown by Odisha farmers exported to Dubai

Exotic and medicinal content-rich dragon fruits, grown by Odisha farmers, were exported to Dubai on Wednesday under a government initiative to ensure better price realisation for the farmers’ produce.

Dragon fruit, grown in Patnagarh of Balangir district, was exported for the first time from Odisha to Dubai from the Biju Patnaik International Airport cargo terminal in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, mangoes from Dhenkanal and parwal from Bolangir were exported abroad, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that the government is now focusing on horticulture and advising farmers to adopt this practice.

Singh Deo, who introduced himself as a proud farmer, said that the decision made during the Covid pandemic has borne fruit today, with 4 quintals of dragon fruit being exported to Dubai through IndiGo Cargo.

The fruits are grown completely organically so that the nutrients of the fruits remain intact and they stay fresh longer than those produced with other chemical fertilisers.

Dragon fruit is beneficial for health. By consuming it, the body will not have problems like cancer, diabetes, and constipation, Singh Deo added.

The state government provides incentives for horticulture, including farm ponds, irrigation systems, and subsidies through Direct Bank Transfer.

Today, horticulture has been given more importance as the demand for it is increasing day by day and the farmers are also getting more returns with lesser investment and within a short span. In the coming days, the aim is to export high-quality agricultural products from Odisha to foreign countries on a large scale, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Arabinda Padhee, said.