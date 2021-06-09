With a low-pressure area likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Regional Centre here issued yellow warning for 13 districts of the State forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these pockets in the next 48 hours.

Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kmph is likely to occur over central Bay of Bengal adjoining North Bay of Bengal during June 10-12 and along and off Odisha coast and North Bay of Bengal adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal from June 11, IMD’s latest weather bulletin said.

The Monsoon flow over the Bay of Bengal is getting strengthened with associated clouds becoming more organised. The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into entire Odisha during the next two to three days, stated the weather bulletin.

As many as 13 districts- Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur- will experience heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by wind speed up to 40 to 50 kmph.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal between 4.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11. It is likely to be more marked during subsequent 24 hours,” said the weather bulletin.

The emergency office control rooms in the districts have been asked to remain in readiness with field level functionaries to meet with exigency like evacuating the people. Water logging may occur in different parts of the State due to heavy rain. In hilly areas, landslides may occur. There is a possibility of a flood-like situation. All cyclone and flood shelters should be kept in readiness for possible evacuation of people from low-lying areas, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office stated in a release.