IMD predicts above normal southwest monsoon

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the rainfall over the country is most likely to remain above normal during the Southwest Monsoon between June and September.

The seasonal rainfall expected at 105 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with a margin of ±5 per cent, it added.

The Meteorological Department stated that as of now, Neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. However, the atmospheric Circulation features are similar to La Nina conditions.

The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) as well as other climate model forecasts indicate that the Neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season, which marks the rainfall as above normal.

Moreover, the weather department also stated that the snow cover areas of northern hemisphere and Eurasia during the last three months (January to March, 2025) were below normal.

The winter and spring snow cover extent over the Northern Hemisphere as well as Eurasia has in general an inverse relationship with the subsequent Indian summer monsoon rainfall.