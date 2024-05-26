IMD issues heat wave warning in Assam amid record temperatures; Cyclone Remal to bring heavy rainfall to Northeast India

India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning in Assam as the state recorded its highest temperature at 40.1 degrees on Saturday, which is the highest since 1960.

The weather department said that in the capital town Guwahati, the temperature has gone up by more than 8 degrees centigrade during this summer.

However, the IMD has indicated that the city is likely to experience relief from May 26, with temperatures expected to drop to around 30 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said that parts of Northeast India may also witness extremely heavy rainfall due to the impact of cyclone Remal on May 27 and 28.

As per the IMD, along with West Bengal, other Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur may witness rainfall and strong winds.

Tripura’s regional meteorological centre also warned against adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

Cyclonic pressure over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, with Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh at midnight on May 26, according to the IMD.

The weather department predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and northern Odisha on May 26 and 27.

