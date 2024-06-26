IMD forecasts heavy rain for West Peninsular Coast, Northwest India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the country’s West Peninsular Coast during the next 3-4 days while rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during June 28-30.

The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Northeast India during June 27-30.

According to IMD, a trough at mean sea level runs off Maharashtra and Kerala coasts and a cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat. Under their influence:

As per the Met department, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 5 days.

IMD also stated that due to a Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and West Rajasthan on June 26 & 27; and likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during June 28-30 over these regions.

As per the Met Department, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.

The IMD said that Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during June 26-30; West Uttar Pradesh during June 27-30; West Rajasthan on June 26 & 27; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and over Punjab during June 28-30.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days, as per the Met department bulletin.