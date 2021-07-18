The Indian Medical Association(IMA) today demanded that the Kerala government immediately withdraw the order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id.

In an issued statement, the association said, “IMA is pained to see amidst the raise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala Government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of Medical emergency” it said.

It termed the decision by the Kerala government as “retrograde” and reasoned, “When many Northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras, it is an unfortunate learned state of Kerala had taken these retrograde decisions.”

“IMA strongly urges/demands the Kerala State Government to immediately withdraw this order, enforce zero-tolerance against covid appropriate behaviours, and do not deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of State and Nation as a whole,” it said.

It warned that IMA will be constrained to knock the pedestal’s of the Supreme Court if the state is not enforcing covid appropriate behaviours and become a model state to curtain the raising menace of covid, by withdrawing this decision.

The medical association claimed that with the dedicated and committed services of the Indian Government and the modern medical fraternity, today “we are in the declining phase of the second wave throughout the country, except in few states like Kerala and Maharashtra where we are still having a high number of cases.”