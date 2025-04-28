‘I’m not afraid’: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman hits back at Karni Sena

Under threat from the Karni Sena over his statement on Rana Sangha, the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 CE, Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman has hit back at the outfit asserting that he was not afraid of them.

“It seems the state government is giving protection to the elements that are bent upon vitiating the atmosphere of UP. At least two attempts were made to attack me,” he told media persons here on Monday.

However, he asserted that these attacks have no effect on him. “If they (the Karni Sena) think I will break or back down, they are mistaken,” he said.

The SP MP said whenever weaker sections of society, especially the Dalit, are tortured, he would raise my voice.

After an attack on him in Bulandshahr yesterday, he said he had written to the vice-president, home minister, Delhi Police commissioner, UP DGP, home secretary and many others for security but to no avail as there has been no response to his missive. “Now, the high court is expected to provide me security. It has been more than a month since I came under threat, but no security is forthcoming.”

He saw a conspiracy behind the denial of security to him. On the contrary, he alleged that the police had foisted false cases against him in the wake of the Bulandshahr attack.