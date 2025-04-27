Illegal madrasa, shops, and slums demolished at KGMU campus in Lucknow

Authorities at King George Medical University (KGMU), with the assistance of a large contingent of police, demolished an illegal madrasa, several shops, and slums within the university compound on Sunday.

KGMU officials had begun action against encroachments on Saturday. Clashes erupted that day when local residents opposed the drive, resulting in injuries to some doctors.

The situation was brought under control after authorities clarified that the mazar (shrine) would not be demolished.

On Sunday, the administration proceeded to demolish the illegal madrasa, which had been operating unlawfully for the past two years.

So far, 12 shops and 40 slums have been demolished, and the entire area is being cleared and leveled, according to officials.

Demolition of other illegal structures adjacent to the mazar is also underway.

Around 60 policemen, along with 80 security personnel from the university, have been deployed at the site to maintain order.