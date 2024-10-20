Illegal house of accused demolished following attack on RSS volunteers in Jaipur

The Enforcement Wing of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Sunday demolished the house of a miscreant involved in the recent attack and stabbing of 10 RSS volunteers in the Karni Vihar area.

Police and JDA officials, present at the site to supervise the demolition, informed the media that the accused, Naseeb Chaudhary, had illegally built the house on encroached land belonging to the Rajni Vihar public park.

Authorities stated that the JDA followed due legal procedures by issuing a show-cause notice to Chaudhary. The notice was to be responded to by Saturday; however, the accused failed to comply with the directives, leading to the demolition of the illegal construction.

On October 17, during the Sharad Purnima religious ceremony at a local temple, Chaudhary and his son, Bhishm, along with others, stormed into the gathering, spilled freshly cooked ‘kheer prasadam’ on the ground, and stabbed RSS volunteers who were preparing and distributing the ‘kheer prasadam’ to devotees.

The incident left 8-10 volunteers injured, who were later admitted to SMS Hospital for treatment. The police confirmed that Naseeb and his son have been arrested in connection with the attack.