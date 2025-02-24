Illegal construction of accused demolished in Bijaynagar blackmailing case

The municipal authorities of Bijaynagar town in Beawar district on Monday partially demolished an illegal structure built in front of the house of one of the accused in the infamous blackmailing and sexual exploitation case involving six minor schoolgirls.

A team of municipal personnel, equipped with a bulldozer, arrived at Sikhrani Road and razed the unauthorized construction in front of the house of one of the five accused initially arrested and remanded to police custody last week.

The accused’s family was issued a demolition notice on February 21. Additionally, officials sealed one of the two gates of a graveyard in the area.

So far, 11 individuals, including three minors, have been taken into custody in connection with the case.