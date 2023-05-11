IL&FS Case: ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on May 12

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

As per an official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday, May 12 The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group’s loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar