Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organized a five-day virtual faculty development program on Modelling and Simulation of Energy System that received an enthusiastic response from about 160 members of various AICTE-approved engineering colleges across India.

It was the joint initiative of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee, in association with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. The initiative aimed at sensitizing the participants towards research in renewable energy technologies along with imparting them hands-on training for their modelling and simulation in line with “Energy Swaraj”- self-sufficiency in energy through enhanced use of renewable energy technologies.

The workshop was graced by Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director of IIT Roorkee, in the presence of Prof SK Singal, Head of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED), IIT Roorkee, along with senior faculty members, Prof RP Saini and Prof Arun Kumar from HRED, IIT Roorkee, and Prof Rangan Banerjee from IIT Bombay.

“Adoption of renewable energy will play a pivotal role in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change and also improve the decentralised generation of energy. It will help improve consumption of locally generated energy thus improving self-reliance,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The programme presented the benefits of modelling and simulation at different levels of process development ranging from design to process economics and life cycle assessment. Furthermore, different renewable energy sources such as biomass, solar and hydro provided a comprehensive experience to the faculty members.

The workshop was managed by Prof Rhythm Singh and Prof Pratham Arora from the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee.