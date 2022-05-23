IIT Mandi-NSDC MoU to impart skill training in digital technologies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to introduce the initiatives that will enable effective digital course delivery to the youth, expanding the reach of quality learning and skilling along with immersive hands-on learning opportunities.

The MoU was signed by IIT Mandi director, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, and NSDC Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, Ved Mani Tiwari.

The collaboration aims at introducing digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science, and big data analytics, among others. NSDC along with IIT Mandi will design and conceptualise the programme in line with the training requirements of students and the market, setting up centres of excellence (CoE) to help develop an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among Indian youth towards realizing the larger vision of Atmanirbhar India, as well as capacity building of teachers, trainers, and grassroots leaders. New models of training methodology will be jointly created to make cutting-edge learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability.

The NSDC will oversee the on-ground implementation of the overall training program and mobilize the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses being offered by IIT Mandi.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof Laxmidhar Behera said IIT Mandi has embarked upon a long-term journey, in collaboration with the NSDC, to impart high-end skills to the underprivileged youth and working professionals, among others.

A joint initiative to set up a unique facility for immersive hands-on experience is being planned in the IIT Mandi campus that will promote skills in emerging technologies along with entrepreneurship, he added.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Ved Mani Tiwari said, “As we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have an immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles. Therefore, it is imperative for educational institutes and the industry to come together to enable a holistic ecosystem where India’s youth have access to the resources and mentored routes to the right opportunities.”

Our partnership with IIT Mandi is an important step to take forward the commitment of keeping India’s young minds relevant in the current business environment. IIT Mandi has established itself as a leading institute in science and technology education and the dynamic curriculum that will be designed and conceptualised under the program, will prepare India’s talent for the digital future, he added.