IIT Kharagpur, Swansea Univ join hands for research in advanced manufacturing

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) and Swansea University in the UK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen research collaborations, promote academic exchange, and drive innovation in advanced manufacturing and materials engineering.

The agreement follows a visit by Tashi Gyaltsen, Swansea University’s representative to IIT Kharagpur’s Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology (CoEAMT) on 27 January, 2025. Recommended by their industry partner Tata Steel UK, the visit aimed to explore common research interests, encourage knowledge sharing, and set the stage for long-term cooperation between the two institutions.

Advertisement

As part of the next phase, Prof Surjya K Pal, founder chairperson of CoEAMT, is scheduled to visit Swansea University in July 2025. During his trip, he will engage in academic discussions and strategic meetings with faculty members from the departments of computer science, materials engineering, and international education to shape future directions for the collaboration.

Advertisement

Commenting on the partnership, Prof Surjya K Pal said: “This mutual collaboration will drive major breakthroughs in advancing cutting-edge research in smart manufacturing and materials engineering. The MoU brings together the complementary strengths of CoEAMT IIT Kharagpur and Swansea, enabling us to leverage expertise in AI-driven manufacturing and materials innovation. We look forward to deepening academic exchanges, fostering joint research projects, and creating impactful industry partnerships that will benefit our faculty, students, and the broader engineering community globally.”

The collaboration is expected to create a range of academic and industrial opportunities, including joint industry-funded research, AI-based manufacturing solutions, and student exchange programs. It also supports IIT Kharagpur’s vision of expanding its global research footprint and becoming a key player in the field of smart engineering and innovation.

The CoEAMT at IIT Kharagpur is a national-level interdisciplinary centre focusing on cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, smart automation, and advanced materials. It partners with leading global institutions and industries to promote innovation and provide real-world solutions.

The joint initiative reflects a shared commitment by both institutions to build impactful global academic partnerships that address pressing challenges in manufacturing and materials science through interdisciplinary research.